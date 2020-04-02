Harbour Island home sale for $1.4M is second highest for neighborhood

NARRAGANSETT – The sale of a west-facing home overlooking Point Judith Pond for $1.4 million marks the second-highest price for a home ever recorded in the Harbour Island neighborhood, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, which handled the transaction for the seller and buyer.

The property at 216 Wood Hill Road is set on almost a half-acre. It covers 2,819 square feet and has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and an eat-in kitchen. The waterfront property has a private dock allowing a 7-foot draft.

The sellers were identified in online real estate records as Barbara E. and Stephen C. Tetzner. The buyers were identified in the deed document, filed with the town, as Thomas M. and Patricia J. Frank.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com .

- Advertisement -