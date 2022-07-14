Hasbro helping create Wordle board game

PAWTUCKET – The online word game made popular during the pandemic is now being made into a board game.

Hasbro Inc. is partnering with New York Times Games, part of Wordle owner The New York Times Co., to create Wordle: The Party Game, the Rhode Island-based toymaker and media giant announced Thursday.

The new board game is promised to “deliver classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way that is perfect for game night with friends and family,” according to a news release.

“Since Wordle burst onto the scene, it’s undoubtedly been a staple in social and pop culture vocabulary,” Adam Biehl, senior vice president and general manager of Hasbro Gaming, said in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled to work with New York Times Games to bring our gaming worlds together and extend Wordle in new ways.”

Josh Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021 and The New York Times Co. acquired the guessing game in early 2022.

The board game version will have players competing each round to solve the secret five-letter word written down by the designated host. Players will have six attempts to guess the word. The fewest tries a player needs earns that player the fewest points. Just like golf, the player with the lowest score wins.

“Wordle truly brought us all together and that’s what makes it so special,” Jonathan Knight, head of Games for The New York Times Co., said in a statement. “With each daily puzzle, we’re connected with friends and family through social play … we’re so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle.”

The game will be available Oct. 1 for a suggested price of $19.99. Preorders can be made here.