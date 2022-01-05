Hasbro names new CEO from within company

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has named its permanent replacement for Brian Goldner, the longtime CEO who died of cancer in October.

Chris Cocks, a top executive in the toy company’s Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming division, will take over on Feb. 25, replacing interim CEO Rich Stoddart.

Hasbro announced the promotion on Wednesday, following a vote by its board of directors. Stoddart will now become chairman of the board.

Hasbro also appointed Eric Nyman the company’s president and chief operating officer. Nyman, who has worked at Hasbro since 2003, will start the new role on Feb. 25. He had been chief consumer officer and chief operating officer of Hasbro’s consumer products division.

- Advertisement -

Cocks has big shoes to fill. Goldner, who lived in Barrington, had been CEO of Hasbro for 13 years before his death in October and was credited for guiding the toy company through a transformation into a multinational giant in the entertainment industry.

“Hasbro has amazing brands, gifted storytellers and unique entertainment assets,” Cocks said in a statement Wednesday. “And I am humbled to step into the position of CEO at this important time and to build on the strong foundation Brian created.”

Cocks has served as president and COO of Wizards of the Coast since 2016, when he joined Hasbro from Microsoft Corp., Hasbro said. Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, offers games and entertainment under world-renowned brands such as Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons and Duel Masters.

Hasbro said revenue at Wizards of the Coast has more than doubled under Cocks’ leadership, surpassing $1 billion in 2021. The subsidiary had built a team of back-end developers, digital designers, 3D artists and producers to focus on cooperative game play and expanding new digital initiatives.

“Having known Chris for years and working more closely with him these last several months, I have no doubt that he will be an extraordinary leader for the next phase of Hasbro’s journey,” Stoddart said in a statement. “A storyteller and gamer at heart, Chris innately understands how to create and nurture brands to drive fan and consumer connection across channels. He is a highly strategic leader, with the vision, skills and experience to unlock our Brand Blueprint for supercharged growth.”

Before moving to Hasbro, Cocks had worked 14 years at Microsoft and led a global sales and technical engagement team as vice president of original equipment manufacturer technical sales. He also worked in product management and marketing leadership positions at MSN and Xbox Games, where he worked on hit video games such as Halo and Fable.

“In Chris, we have chosen a leader uniquely positioned to execute and evolve Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint strategy while continuing to generate growth and deliver strong shareholder returns,” current board chair Tracy Leinbach said in a statement. “Chris’ extensive omnichannel experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader for Hasbro as it continues to become the world’s leading play and entertainment company.”

Hasbro said it was also pleased with Nyman’s promotion to president and chief operating officer.

“Eric has been a valued member of the Hasbro team for more than 18 years, inspiring our people, and driving consumer-focused innovation across our iconic brand portfolio,” said Stoddart. “The company will benefit from his vast knowledge, creativity and leadership as he takes on this new, expanded role on our senior management team.”