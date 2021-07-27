Hasbro stock soars as Q2 losses narrow

HASBRO'S shares soared Monday after the toymaker reported better-than-expected second quarter results. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.
PAWTUCKET (AP) - Hasbro Inc. on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter that still beat Wall Street expectations. On a per-share basis, the toymaker said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.05 per share. The average estimate of six…
