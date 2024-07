Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Jennifer Hawkins, who has led One Neighborhood Builders since 2017, will leave the nonprofit at the end of September, the agency announced Monday.

“Jennifer has been the visionary and champion of ONE Neighborhood Builders, advancing the organization’s mission in ways that many could not have imagined,” said Lorraine Lalli, chairwoman of the board of directors and associate dean of student life and operations at Roger Williams University School of Law. “We are immensely grateful for her constant drive to disrupt the status quo and present creative solutions to some of our state’s most pressing issues. Her innovation has created a strong foundation for the organization and provided us with a robust balance sheet, deep community relationships and partnerships, a passionate staff and a remarkable pipeline of affordable housing developments.”

Hawkins, who has been with One Neighboorhood Builders for 11 years, became CEO and president in August 2017 after consulting

as the agency’s interim director following the departure of former Executive Director Michael DeVos.

“Leading ONE Neighborhood Builders has been the most rewarding and enriching experience of my career,” Hawkins said. “In addition to the transformative growth and impact of our work, I’m incredibly proud of the organizational infrastructure that has been built, including an exceptional executive leadership team, a skilled board of directors and a highly competent staff that are all united in their commitment to our work.”

Bridge Partners Executive Search has been chosen to lead the national search for the organization's next leader.

In June, the organization announced the appointment of four new members to the board; Sam Azar, Christopher Koller, Joelle Rocha, and Claribel Shavers.

On June 28, ONE Neighborhood Builders held a groundbreaking alongside state housing leaders to celebrate the start of construction of The Avenue, the organization's largest housing development to date, a $32 million investment in Providence.

The Avenue combines the development of 39 affordable, new apartments at 434 Atwells Ave. in the Federal Hill neighborhood and the preservation of 46 affordable apartments in the Elmwood neighborhood.