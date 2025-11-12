Healey administration unveils nearly $4.6M in manufacturing grants across Massachusetts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Gov. Maura Healey and the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing announced that grants totaling $4.6 million have been distributed to 29 manufacturers through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program.

The program helps small- to medium-sized manufacturing firms in the Bay State acquire capital equipment and enhance their capacity.

The announcements were made during the fifth annual Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up, an event that brings together companies, students and state officials to discover opportunities and foster partnerships within the manufacturing sector.

“The Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up is paving the way for a strong and connected manufacturing sector by providing an essential forum for companies, innovators and future talent to engage and collaborate,” Healey said. “Our state is lucky to have such a well-rounded ecosystem. MMAP is enabling the growth and modernization of manufacturers across Massachusetts.”

The MMAP grants will fund equipment and technological upgrades, allowing the companies to enhance efficiency, boost production and integrate automation into their operations.

The funding is expected to create up to 153 new jobs and provide upskilling opportunities for up to 164 employees statewide.

All recipients will receive assistance through one of five nonprofit partners: MassMEP, which is the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership; Venture Forum; Berkshire Innovation Center; Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute; and the Blackstone Valley Hub for Workforce Development.

Grant recipients include:

All Steel Fabricating Inc. in Grafton received $200,000.

Antron Engineering & Machine Co. in Bellingham received $200,000.

C.L. Hauthaway & Sons Corp. in Lynn received $200,000.

Cometeer in Gloucester received $200,000.

Decker Machine Works in Greenfield received $200,000.

ESCO Tool Co. in Holliston received $200,000.

Glass Lab Inc. in Boston received $200,000.

Lincoln Tool & Machine Corp. in Hudson received $200,000.

McGill Hose & Coupling in East Longmeadow received $200,000.

Mercury Wire Products in Spencer received $200,000.

Micron Solutions in Fitchburg received $200,000.

Mueller Coatings in East Bridgewater received $200,000.

Powders On Demand LLC in Worcester received $200,000.

Rennscot MFG in Woburn received $200,000.

Rocheleau Tool & Die Co. in Fitchburg received $200,000.

Specialized Turning in Peabody received $200,000.

Spincraft in North Billerica received $200,000.

Boston Baking Co. in Boston received $188,873.

New City Ice Cream LLC in Shirley received $186,996.

Boston Materials in Billerica received $186,219.

Volo Aero MRO Inc. in East Longmeadow received $129,575.

Mayhew Steel Products in Montague received $119,065.

Columbia ASC Inc. in Lawrence received $95,116.

Refrigerated Structures of New England in Lakeville received $81,379.

Niche Inc. in New Bedford received $75,637.

Cord Master Engineering Co. in North Adams received $51,861.

Pro Workforce Performance in Wayland received $33,607.

D 2 Inc. in Bourne received $32,762.

True Robotics in Northbridge received $8,694.

