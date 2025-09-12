Healthy workers perform better

Before founding The Greatest You Consulting, I lived through trauma, addiction and years of searching for outside validation – even in the workplace, where I overworked and high-performed while silently struggling. Today, as a woman two years into recovery, I see how those struggles became my training ground for leadership. They taught me that healing and wellness aren’t luxuries – they are the foundation of strong, high-performing teams. Leaders often focus on strategy, outputs and the bottom line, but the truth is simple: healthy employees perform better. When people are supported in their mental, emotional and physical well-being, they bring more focus, creativity and resilience to their work. Ignoring wellness leads to burnout, turnover and [hurts] the bottom line. Prioritizing it builds loyalty, energy and growth. Here are a few lessons I’ve learned: •Many people carry burdens – family stress, caregiving, grief – that impact their work. Naming and normalizing those realities builds trust and psychological safety. •Leaders set the tone. When we set boundaries, take care of ourselves and encourage balance, our teams feel permission to do the same. •One practical tool is to start meetings with a quick “one-word check-in.” It takes less than two minutes but it opens space for honesty, helps managers spot stress early and reminds everyone that people come before productivity. •Create a shared space for resources like grief groups, running clubs, or support circles – visible, accessible and stigma-reducing reminders that no one is alone. Strong organizations don’t happen by accident – they’re built when leaders invest in people first. By centering wellness, we create workplaces where individuals and companies flourish together.