Healthy workers perform better

By
-
Carlene Fonseca founded Central Falls-based The Greatest You Consulting in 2021. She previously served as a city councilor in Central Falls and was statewide director of the Rhode Island Afterschool Network. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Carlene Fonseca founded Central Falls-based The Greatest You Consulting in 2021. She previously served as a city councilor in Central Falls and was statewide director of the Rhode Island Afterschool Network. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Carlene Fonseca | The Greatest You Consulting founder, CEO Before founding The Greatest You Consulting, I lived through trauma, addiction and years of searching for outside validation – even in the workplace, where I overworked and high-performed while silently struggling. Today, as a woman two years into recovery, I see how those struggles became my

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display