Historic John Pitman House in Providence sells for $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – A historic College Hill home once owned by one of the most prominent preachers in Rhode Island recently sold for $1.3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The yellow clapboard Georgian colonial is located at 21 George St. The property is known as the John Pitman House.

According to information from the Brown University Office of the Curator, John Pitman was an apprentice to a rope maker who lived “a profligate life” as a fatherless young boy who had a Christian conversion at age 20, eventually becoming a prominent Baptist preacher after years of nomadic employment, relocating his family to Providence in 1765. Pitman, who lived from 1751 through 1822, at one point took a post at Brown University as the steward of the college.

The 3,311-square-foot home was “stunningly renovated” but retained “the external character that defines this special neighborhood,” Residential Properties said.

The three-floor home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to city records. That includes three bathrooms on the second floors with their own en suite bathrooms, Residential Properties said.

The home also features five fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout and a third-floor open space lit by skylights, the real estate firm said.

A backyard deck just off the kitchen overlooks a brick patio on the 0.06-acre lot.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.