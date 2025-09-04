Historic Providence home sells for $2.3M, 2nd highest sale on College Hill for 2025 

PROVIDENCE – A historic home on the East Side of the city with 5,200 square feet of living space recently sold for $2.3 million, making it the second highest single-family home sale on College Hill so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The 43 Congdon St. home, constructed in 1861, contains four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The three-story home, located across from Prospect Park, features the original hand-turned moldings, inlaid hardwood floors, and a marble fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The home, with high ceilings, a curved staircase, and a rear garden, features a large living room, a butler’s bar, a recently renovated kitchen, a sunroom, and a brick patio, the real estate firm said.

The second floor includes a primary suite with a spa-like bath, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a large covered porch, according to Residential Properties.

The third floor of the historic home contains the three other bedrooms, a laundry room, according to Residential Properties. A small loft above this provides flexible space that can be used as an office or studio, the real estate firm said.

The Congdon Street home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total of $1.61 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.21 acres of land alone were valued to be worth $633,600, according to the online database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller in this transaction. Carl-Heinz Henschel, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Congdon Street home was sold by Mildred Massey. The property was purchased by Joshua Meyers and Jeremy Faro, of North Port, Florida, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.