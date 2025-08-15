Hold yourself accountable

When I was young, my dad would always take me golfing. I loved seeing the big mowers and tractors. In high school, I mowed the athletic fields and worked at a golf course on the maintenance staff. After high school, I decided to enroll, yes, in turf management school. When we started 4everGreen in 2013, I did not know anything about profit and loss, marketing campaigns, budgets or people management. I thought leadership was about setting goals, keeping things moving and holding others accountable. And while all of those matter, I learned pretty quickly that the toughest part of being a leader has nothing to do with other people. It has to do with yourself. For me, it meant coming face to face with some habits I did not love. I had a short fuse, no patience, reacting before thinking, or being overly critical. I used to brush it off and call it passion, but over time, I saw the ripple effect. That wasn’t building trust. It was doing the opposite. Leading yourself means learning how to pause, be honest about your own flaws and take responsibility for the way that you can impact a room’s energy. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary. I’ve really worked on staying grounded, practicing gratitude and showing up with a calmer tone, even when things are spinning like a tornado. It’s not just for business; it’s for my family. Leadership isn’t about being perfect; it’s about opening your mind to growth and the willingness to be better. Most of the time, the real work starts inside you.