Holiday Inn development plan extended for another year

PROVIDENCE – Plans to develop a five-story, 91-room Holiday Inn Express and Suites in South Providence have been extended for another year.

The City Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a one-year extension for its initial approval of the hotel, originally granted in 2017.

The applicant is Hotel Associates LLC. The location is 371 Pine St., along the service road that runs parallel to Interstate 95 and next to Crossroads Rhode Island.

Tenessa Azar, an attorney representing the hotel developer, said the COVID-19 pandemic had necessitated another delay.

The developer applied for a tax stabilization agreement in 2019 with the Providence City Council but it was put on hold when the pandemic disrupted the state, according to Azar.

Under state law, this is the final extension the City Plan Commission approval can receive.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.