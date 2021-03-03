Hotel Week RI to return in April

PROVIDENCE – The second annual Hotel Week RI will take place April 17-30, Visit Rhode Island announced Wednesday.
The event, held in conjunction with 37 properties throughout the state, will feature four prix fixe hotel room rates of $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night. Participating hotels include Weekapaug Inn, Vanderbilt Hotel, Auberge Resort Collection, Hotel Viking, the Dean Hotel and the Blue Dory Inn.
Visit Rhode Island also said that some participants are offering complimentary amenities as part of the promotion, including dining credit, room upgrades, parking and tickets to local events.
“Rhode Island hotels – and the small businesses that support them – have been hit very hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are very glad to relaunch ‘Hotel Week RI’ this spring,” said Matt Sheaff, R.I. Commerce Corp.’s acting chief marketing officer. “This program, which resulted in 1,955 direct hotel bookings during its inaugural debut, will help our state’s hospitality industry while providing an affordable escape for guests and residents alike.”
A full list of participating hotels may be found online.
The program was initially launched in January 2020 to boost winter tourism in the state.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.