Shekarchi: Fiscal 2025 budget won’t include Citizens Bank-backed tax change

Updated at 5:23 p.m.

By
-
THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE will debate the fiscal 2025 state budget Friday./PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – A fiscal 2025 state budget proposal expected to be considered by the House finance committee Friday will not include a late request by Citizens Bank to change how banks are taxed, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi announced. “I don’t want to be the speaker who loses Citizens Bank,” he said in a statement.

