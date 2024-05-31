Shekarchi: Fiscal 2025 budget won’t include Citizens Bank-backed tax change

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

PROVIDENCE – A fiscal 2025 state budget proposal expected to be considered by the House finance committee Friday will not include a late request by Citizens Bank to change how banks are taxed, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi announced. “I don’t want to be the speaker who loses Citizens Bank,” he said in a statement.

The amendment was part of McKee's $13.68 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

His proposal is a decrease of $335 million – roughly 2.8% – from fiscal 2024 and includes $5.5 billion in general fund expenditures; 45% of which are for the R.I. Department of Health and Human Services, totaling $6.1 billion.

On taxes, McKee’s proposal is asking lawmakers to raise the exemption for taxable retirement income from $20,000 to $50,000, with double the eligibility amount for joint filers. The administration says this would cost $3 million in fiscal year 2025, but reduce the taxes of at least 10,000 taxpayers, with an average tax savings of about $500.

Other proposals include a reduction in the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $350, decreasing corporate tax revenue between $2.3 million and $4.7 million, and the elimination of six fees, including the $50 R.I. Division of Taxation fee for estate tax filers; the $25 fee for nonprofits seeking a sales tax exemption certificate and the real estate brokers fee.

Figures from the May Revenue Estimating Conference projected a nearly $243 million surplus over the current fiscal year budget, with state revenues for fiscal year 2025 exceeding earlier projections by nearly $60 million.

However, the R.I. Public Expenditure Council has urged the General Assembly to show fiscal restraint as the state faces looming deficits in future years that could exceed a quarter-billion dollars by 2027, according to its analysis released earlier this month.

McKee’s budget includes 15,725 full-time state government positions, representing the highest level of authorized positions since 2008.

According to RIPEC, other fiscal challenges include the growth in Medicaid spending, which has increased 9% on average since 2019 and now encompasses close to one-third of all general revenue expenditures.

McKee recently filed an amendment to his proposed fiscal year 2025 budget that would provide $1.3 million to small businesses hurt by the closure of the Washington Bridge, redirecting $1.3 million of the state’s fiscal recovery funds to assist those affected businesses with grants or other business supports. That funding includes $600,000 going to East Providence and $300,000 to Providence.

Shekarchi has made several public statements warning of a needed state “belt-tightening,” citing a total of $1 billion in requests from agencies and departments his office has received outside of the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget.

The full House is scheduled to vote on the state budget June 7 before it goes to the Senate.

Among the notable Senate proposals is a bill submitted by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio that would cut the state sales tax from 7% to 6.5%.

McKee in a statement Friday his administration and House leadership are “aligned” on issues of education, housing, and health. “This budget makes key investments in all those areas,” he said.

“I don’t want to be the speaker who loses Citizens Bank," he said in a statement. "I will roll up my sleeves and get to work with them over the summer so we can prefile legislation that can be vetted early in the year, but right now, we don’t have enough information to know whether this plan is the right move for our state." Gov. Daniel J. McKee filed a budget amendment to change the state tax code, allowing the use of a “single sales factor apportionment methodology” in determining tax liability, allowing banks to apportion their net income based solely on in-state receipts rather than a weighted three-factor formula applying payroll, property and a percentage of sales. Citizens had proposed the change to a formula that wouldn't penalize Citizens for having most of its banking operation in Rhode Island. Citizens is the largest bank in Rhode Island by deposits and has more than 4,300 employees in the state, according to Providence Business News’ 2024 Book of Lists. Twenty-six states have passed similar legislation, with Massachusetts scheduled to join that list on Jan. 1.Shekarchi said the House version of the budget “will direct Rhode Island’s resources toward children and education to strengthen the state’s future,” vowing to “create a plan that meets the Rhode Island’s needs for education, students and children first, while addressing our challenges, such as housing and health care.” To be included in the budget is funding for the replacement of the Washington Bridge, using a portion of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding, a request from McKee asking to authorize a bond of up to $334.6 million to ensure adequate financing of the bridge reconstruction if the state fails to receive a discretionary grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund 60% of the construction costs. And “there will be enough additional funding to help the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority avoid any service cuts,” said Shekarchi. The agency is currently facing an $18 million budget deficit. There will also be yet to be named “adjustments” to the state retiree pension cost-of-living-adjustments that were suspended when the state reformed its pension system. Not making the cut is the proposal to borrow $60 million for a new state archives and museum.(UPDATES throughout with detail from House speaker on budget proposals