Hovan out as Southcoast Health CEO, months after domestic assault charge

NEW BEDFORD – The board of trustees for Southcoast Health System Inc. informed its employees in a memo on Friday that it had removed Keith Hovan as CEO and president, nearly three months after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, which was later dismissed.

Hovan, who led the hospital system since 2008, took a leave of absence from his role leading Southcoast Health about a week after he was arrested on Nov. 6 at his home in Rochester, Mass., where police also confiscated more than 40 firearms. Police reports stated, according to the information gathered by officers, that Hovan struck his wife in the face amid an argument over what TV show to watch.

The charges against Hovan were dismissed during a court hearing in December after his wife declined to testify against him.

In the memo to employees, the Southcoast Health board of trustees said it “determined it is in the best interest of Southcoast Health for Keith Hovan not to return,” but the trustees also expressed appreciation for his leadership.

“We thank Mr. Hovan for his past service,” states a two-paragraph memo from the Southcoast Health Board of Trustees.

The board of trustees said Dr. Ray Kruger will continue in his role as acting president and CEO, a position he’s held since Hovan announced his leave of absence.

“Many of you have come to know Dr. Kruger over his 34-year tenure as a surgeon at Southcoast Health,” the memo states. “Please join us and Dr. Kruger as we continue o provide the right care, in the right place at the right time, close to home.”

Asked about how the decision was made and why it didn’t come sooner, Dan Cence, a public relations strategist speaking on behalf of Southcoast Health, said there will be no further comment.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.