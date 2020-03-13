How has your company or employer responded to the threat posed by the new coronavirus?

Rhode Island and its capital city have both declared a state of emergency in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many businesses have already begun to feel the effects of the new coronavirus and growing efforts to prevent a local outbreak. A host of events have been canceled or postponed across the state and Providence has temporarily revoked all entertainment licenses.

The state as of March 12 had five positive cases for the coronavirus but there were nearly 300 people in self-quarantine, as the number of positive cases in other states continued to climb.

Local colleges are moving to online classes and many businesses have instituted flexible work schedules.

