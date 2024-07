Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is set to vote on updated vision for parcels 14 and 15 during its meeting Wednesday. In May, CV Properties LLC, which was selected to develop the property in 2023, unveiled its new plans for parcels 14 and 15. In 2023 CV Properties had proposed an 11-story, 149-unit

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is set to vote on updated vision for parcels 14 and 15 during its meeting Wednesday.

In May, CV Properties LLC, which was selected to develop the property in 2023,

unveiled

its new plans for parcels 14 and 15.

In 2023 CV Properties had proposed

an 11-story, 149-unit residential building on the parcels on Dyer Street overlooking the Providence River. The building was set to be 159,000 square feet, including 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor.

Then CV Properties presented new plans for the parcels with an additional 49 residential units, for a total of 198, and the same amount of commercial space as the original renderings. To make way for the added residential units, the updated proposal also had approximately 7,000 square feet of additional space, for a total of around 166,000 square feet.

Most recent plans show CV Properties has now reduced the number of residential units by 15, to a total of 183. The mix of unit sizes has also changed so there are 39 studios – down from 89 included in the prior renderings –127 one-bedroom and 17 two bedroom units.

Also, the original rendering for the building depicted a slightly curved facade and what appeared to be a rooftop garden and balconies on the south side. New plans show a rectangular building with a blue and gray color palette.

In May local residents noted the new plans represented a “very different scheme” from the original proposal with some calling it “bland.” Tim Love of Utile Architecture and Planning, also previously said the project design details were more similar to a commercial or life sciences building, not a residential building.

In response to the comments, new planning documents show CV Properties added balconies on the side facing the District Park, included different sizes of windows and changed the materials of the facade to give the building a more residential feel.

However, residents say this still isn’t enough.

Lorenzo Apicella, architecture and design representative for the Jewelry District Association, said in a letter to the commission that the new designs “...only cosmetically address” the panel’s and community concerns. Apicella said he’s confident the developer can deliver, but the project needs a “different design approach” and more time to accomplish it.

Sharon Steele, president of the Jewelry District Association, agreed. Steele said in a letter to the commission that the changes “...do not begin to address..” what the parcels need. Steele and Apicella also noted the project is located on a prominent piece of land overlooking the river.

In a July 11 memo, Love recommended the commission grant CV Properties concept approval, along with nine conditions for the developer to address related to the windows, balconies, facade, landscaping and parking.

The project will also require input from the Providence Downtown Design Review Committee because the site includes city land.

Also, during the meeting commissioners are set to select a general contractor to construct the 195 District Park Pavilion.

This is the latest step in the years-long process to develop an approximately 3,500-square foot, year-round food and beverage pavilion in the Innovation District Park.

In December, the commission granted final plan approval for the Architecture Research Office’s proposal for the pavilion. Then in May the commission issued a request for proposals for the pavilion with responses due in June. It wasn’t immediately clear how many responses the commission received or which general contractors submitted bids.

The meeting will be held Wednesday at 5 pm at District Hall in 225 Dyer St. in Providence. Attendees can also participate in the meeting via

Zoom

.