Gregg M. Amore | R.I. Secretary of State As a member of the General Assembly, I saw firsthand how the policies made at the state and municipal levels can impact the business owners, employees and customers that drive our state’s economy. Undoubtedly, local elections matter. Now, as secretary of state, I see so many opportunities for collaboration…