This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science in Sports Administration, starting in the fall 2025 school year. Dr. Nicolas Lorgnier joined Providence College this fall as the program’s inaugural faculty director and assistant professor of marketing. Now that he’s settled in at Providence, he shares his vision for this transformative program.

Can you share your background and what led you to become the inaugural director of Providence College’s MS in Sports Administration program?

Prior to joining Providence College, I spent 15 years at Canisus University, in Buffalo, NY. At Canisius, I climbed my way to become a full professor in sport administration, holding various leadership roles.

In the summer of 2023, PC Business leaders contacted me, and presented their vision for the program. Ultimately, I was drawn to PC Business because of the thrill of developing such an ambitious project, a MS in Sports Administration accredited by the AACSB – the standard of excellence in business education. The chance to develop such an exciting program at a Catholic Dominican liberal arts college was incredible and felt like a perfect fit for me.

What sets the MS in Sports Administration program at Providence College apart from similar programs at other institutions?

The answer is two-fold.

First, the cura personalis – or care for the whole person, a pillar of the PC experience, is an obvious differentiator. We are creating a program with a team of professionals including expert professors and advisors, but also industry leaders, alumni and other members of PC community. All are eager to support our students, in the classroom and beyond. I already have alumni reaching out to ask how to contribute to the program; like Rich Gotham ’86, Boston Celtics President, who was the featured guest at this fall’s Dean’s Symposium.

Second, we are creating a novel MS in Sports Administration in an AACSB accredited business school, and that’s rare. Many competing programs were created a few decades ago, and their content reflects the logic of their time. Our program is created at the time of analytics, big data and generative AI, globalization, and Name Image and Likeness (N.I.L.). Our curriculum reflects that. Moreover, while most programs focus on soft skills, our program balances interpersonal and analytical skills.

What are the key skills and competencies that students will gain from this program?

The program is similar to an MBA, in the sense that it prepares students to enter the business world by developing a vast array of skills, going from leadership to marketing strategy, from analytics to risk management, but its focuses on areas of knowledge that are particularly relevant to the sport industry.

Overall, we aim to train students who can use their interdisciplinary knowledge and their skills to analyze qualitative data and quantitative data, then communicate effectively in technical or non-technical terms with all stakeholders.

How do you envision this program impacting students’ career prospects in the sports industry?

The sports industry is notoriously difficult to break into. Without an advanced degree, it is exceedingly difficult to advance beyond entry level positions. This program is tailored to engage students in the sport industry, to provide them with the advanced skills and the network necessary to greatly improve their prospects.

Besides the direct access to their professors, students have access to the Chirico Career Center, which supports students’ career development, including internships and job search. We’re also putting together a mentor program and a shadowing program to help students to take their first (or next) step in the sports industry.

How does this program foster practical experience, such as internships or real-world projects, to prepare students for roles in sports analytics?

The program has a strong emphasis on sports analytics, with two courses focusing on Research Methods in Sports Management and Sports Analytics. These courses pave the way for the sports consulting course, in which students will work directly with a client in the sports industry.

The program requires real-world work experience, such as an internship, industry employment, or a sports consulting project. Graduates will apply classroom knowledge to relevant industry experiences. We are already building exciting relationships and partnerships with the industry.

What are your immediate goals for the first year of the MS in Sports Administration program?

For the first year, my goal is to provide our students with all the benefits of Providence College education and the convenience of a virtual program that allows them to balance professional experience and quality education. I am working actively with administrators, distinguished faculty members from various departments and many other stakeholders, such as alums and friends of the college, to provide our students with the standard of care that is the hallmark of Providence College.

Where do you see the MS in Sports Administration program in five to ten years?

In the first year, our objective is to enroll a class of 25 students and over the next five years, I intend to double the cohort size. Additionally, I plan to establish a strong network of program alumni to support future cohorts. I also foresee our students participating in national case study competitions and securing prestigious internships. Ultimately, my goal is for the program to gain recognition as one of the leading programs in the industry.

Applications for the first class of the Master of Science in Sports Administration are now open. Learn more about the graduate business programs at Providence College here.