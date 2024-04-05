Is age bias a problem in your workplace?

ALL AGES: Julie Porter, left, export sales and customer service, speaks with Lisa Huftalen, manager of marketing and graphic design, at VIBCO Inc. in Richmond. The industrial vibrator manufacturer welcomes workers of all ages. One-fourth of the staff has been with the company more than 30 years. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

A recent survey by ResumeBuilder.com of 1,000 hiring managers nationwide found that 42% take into account applicants’ ages.

And 36% of those hiring managers admit to having age bias against Generation Z applicants, citing a lack of experience, attitude concerns and frequent job changing.

Similarly, 34% of respondents admit to having age bias against senior candidates, citing concerns about retirement, health issues and lack of experience with technology.

”Ageism remains a prevalent issue in the workforce, affecting individuals both early and later in their careers,” according to Seattle-based ResumeBuilder.com.

