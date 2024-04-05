Is age bias a problem in your workplace?

A recent survey by ResumeBuilder.com of 1,000 hiring managers nationwide found that 42% take into account applicants’ ages.

And 36% of those hiring managers admit to having age bias against Generation Z applicants, citing a lack of experience, attitude concerns and frequent job changing.

Similarly, 34% of respondents admit to having age bias against senior candidates, citing concerns about retirement, health issues and lack of experience with technology.

”Ageism remains a prevalent issue in the workforce, affecting individuals both early and later in their careers,” according to Seattle-based ResumeBuilder.com.

