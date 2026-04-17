Is RIC’s tuition-free scholarship worth the price tag?

By
-
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE PRESIDENT Jack R. Warner is joining some state officials in pushing for the college's Hope Scholarship program to become permanent. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE PRESIDENT Jack R. Warner is joining some state officials in pushing for the college's Hope Scholarship program to become permanent. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

As lawmakers consider legislation that would make Rhode Island College’s Hope Scholarship permanent, state and college officials argue that the school’s rebounding enrollment and student testimonials make a strong case for the program’s longevity. The Hope Scholarship, which launched in fall 2023, provides two years of tuition-free education for eligible Rhode Island students during their

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spring Forward: Expanding Access to Health and Wellness

As winter gives way to spring, many people take the opportunity to refocus on their…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display