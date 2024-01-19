Is this the year for an inspector general?

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi insists he is keeping an “open mind” on the push from some state lawmakers to create an office of inspector general to police corruption and waste, but he is signaling the legislation may have to overcome lingering concerns about cost and ­redundancy. “Prior testimony has shown that there is a significant cost to this legislation,” Shekarchi said in a statement to Providence Business News. “In addition, we already have checks and balances in place with the offices of the attorney general and auditor general, as well as active House and Senate oversight committees.” The proposal to establish the independent agency is largely viewed as a perennial, ill-fated Republican effort in the General Assembly, where the GOP is vastly outnumbered by Democrats, 98-15. But this year, the legislation introduced in the House on Jan. 5 was sponsored by nine Democrats and one Republican. A Senate bill hasn’t been introduced yet.. Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, R-Burrillville, said there’s been bipartisan backing so far, and she expects more to come as lawmakers raise awareness about the benefits of the position. “This is not a partisan issue, and I frankly don’t care who claims victory on this issue, so long as there is greater oversight and improved outcomes for the state by whichever means we can pass,” de la Cruz said in a statement. Rep. Evan P. Shanley, D-Warwick, is one of the sponsors and said he’s been backing the legislation for several years because he views it as a good government watchdog service that could give people some more peace of mind that tax money isn’t going to waste. Inspectors general exist in Washington, D.C., and 36 other states, including Connecticut and Massachusetts. In Rhode Island, supporters cited outrage over recent events that could have been investigated by an inspector general not beholden to the governor or legislature, including the debacle involving the partial closure of the Washington Bridge in ­December. The estimated cost for an inspector general’s office is $1.5 million. When asked directly, Shekarchi’s spokesperson did not indicate whether this price tag is a deterrent in the context of a $14 billion state budget but repeated that the speaker had called it a “significant cost.” In terms of financing, the inspector general’s office has the potential to generate revenue in the long run, said both Shanley and John Marion, executive director of the nonpartisan watchdog organization Common Cause Rhode Island. Between 2012 and 2021 the Massachusetts inspector general office reported its work led to more than $34.2 million in court-ordered restitution and settlement agreements, $120,800 in fines and penalties, and identified $72.9 million in potential cost savings and wasteful spending of public dollars. “There’s a strong possibility this office could pay for itself,” Marion said. On the other hand, Marion noted that there are existing checks and balances with the auditor general, attorney general, as well as House and Senate oversight committees. Common Cause has not yet taken a stance on the subject.