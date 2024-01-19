Is this the year for an inspector general?

By
-
LEGISLATION HAS been introduced in this year's General Assembly session to create a state Office of Inspector General to provide independent reviews of potential corruption and wasteful government spending. In previous years, such measures have failed to be approved by lawmakers. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi insists he is keeping an “open mind” on the push from some state lawmakers to create an office of inspector general to police corruption and waste, but he is signaling the legislation may have to overcome lingering concerns about cost and ­redundancy. “Prior testimony has shown that there is a

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR