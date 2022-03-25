Is union influence waning in Rhode Island?

Brian Palmer is the director of training for the Teamsters Local 251 Driving School, which offers commercial driver's license certification training through a partnership with Real Jobs RI. The program has been temporarily shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union membership declined in Rhode Island last year but Teamsters Local 251 says it bucked the trend, adding 500 members since the start of the pandemic.

Rhode Island remains the most unionized state in New England, but the percentage of union members among its workforce dropped from 17.8% to 15.7% in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total union membership in Rhode Island dropped from 81,000 in 2020 to 75,000 last year. In the same period, however, the total number of people employed in the state jumped from 455,000 to 474,000.

COVID-19 led to employment shifts in a number of local industries last year. But Roger Achille, a professor at Johnson & Wales University, says union membership has been declining nationally for decades.

Despite the overall decline across the state last year, some local unions say they’ve seen increases in membership. Teamsters Local 251, which represents workers in sectors such as transportation, manufacturing and distribution, as well as health care, reports an increase of at least 500 members since the start of the pandemic.

