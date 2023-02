Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Inflation and a looming recession have weighed heavily on local business owners and state leaders for months. And with good reason, as this week’s cover story and related PBN Economic Trends Summit report. Inflation has steadily eaten away profit margins and curbed business activity, while prospects for an economic downturn continue to sap many pandemic-weary…