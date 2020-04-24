J. Goodison Co. receives $504K federal grant to purchase new shipyard crane

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – J. Goodison Co. is one of 24 recipients awarded $19.6 million in discretionary grants through the federal Small Shipyard Grant Program, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced April 20. Located in the Quonset Business Park, J. Goodison offers a range of ship repair services. The $504,237 grant will allow the…