Jacob Pray joins Consigli Construction Co., Inc. as Project Executive

Jacob Pray has joined Consigli Construction Co., Inc. as a Project Executive in its Rhode Island office. In his new role, he will lead project delivery across market sectors, as well as deepen client relationships and develop project teams. A graduate of Roger Williams University, Jacob brings local roots and more than 15 years of extensive project experience throughout the state, including for notable local clients, including Brown University, RISD, Providence College and Hologic Health.
