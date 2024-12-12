Jamestown condo overlooking Newport Harbor sells for $2.1M

JAMESTOWN – A 2,154-square-foot condo unit overlooking the water recently sold for $2.1 million, making it one of the most expensive condo sales to ever take place in the town, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The 53 Conanicus Ave., Unit #6B, condo contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, along with a gas fireplace, according to property records.

This is the second-highest condo sale in Jamestown for 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service. Additionally, according to Mott & Chace, this is the highest sale on record in the building.

The newly remodeled penthouse condo, constructed in 1988, comes with views of Narragansett and Newport Harbor, the real estate firm said.

The condo also comes with a garage parking space, according to property records.

The unit was most recently valued by Jamestown property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.11 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by Linda Supron, sales associate for Mott & Chace, while Julie Wright, of Keller Williams Coastal, represented the buyers.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, the condo was sold by Kimberly Birmingham, and it was purchased by Christopher Sheldon and Julie Sheldon.

