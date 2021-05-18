Jason Albuquerque Joins Envision Technology Advisors as Chief Operating Officer

Envision Technology Advisors is excited to announce the hiring of Jason Albuquerque as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Jason comes to Envision with an impressive array of recognition and awards, including being named a “2021 Top Cybersecurity Leaders by Security Magazine partnered with (ISC)²”, a “RI Forty Under 40”and “Tech10” award winner, and he is a seven-time “National Public Technology Institute Solutions Award” winner. Jason serves on a number of boards and associations here in Rhode Island and is the co-host of the Business Security Weekly podcast, which has been named a “Most Educational Podcast” 3 years in a row.