PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS JASON MOLLO | 35 Senior manager of People and Culture, Brightstar Lottery What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? Global unemployment and elevated inflation are reshaping talent acquisition. I’m shifting Brightstar’s model to an integrated, data-driven workforce strategy that balances full-time and contingent talent while improving efficiency. What

PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS

JASON MOLLO | 35

THE PROP

Senior manager of People and Culture, Brightstar LotteryGlobal unemployment and elevated inflation are reshaping talent acquisition. I’m shifting Brightstar’s model to an integrated, data-driven workforce strategy that balances full-time and contingent talent while improving efficiency.My football coach said, “If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.” Make an effort every day, whether anyone is watching or not.Being the best version of myself, bettering those around me, making a community impact and learning from setbacks.Landscaping at my grandmother’s house at 11. Officially, working at Antonio’s Trattoria.I pivoted majors in college but the thread was always community. A human resources internship with the R.I. Department of Administration showed me the path, and Brightstar Lottery aligned with my values.My son, Matthew Mollo.