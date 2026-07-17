Jason Mollo

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PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS JASON MOLLO | 35 Senior manager of People and Culture, Brightstar Lottery What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? Global unemployment and elevated inflation are reshaping talent acquisition. I’m shifting Brightstar’s model to an integrated, data-driven workforce strategy that balances full-time and contingent talent while improving efficiency. What

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