Joe Gonsalves

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PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS JOE GONSALVES | 39 Vice president of retail network, Centreville Bank What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? Attracting and retaining core deposits as customers grow more rate-sensitive. We focus on relationship-based banking – building trust, deepening engagement and becoming a customer’s primary financial institution. What is the

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