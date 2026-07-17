PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS JOE GONSALVES | 39 Vice president of retail network, Centreville Bank What is the biggest challenge facing your industry? Attracting and retaining core deposits as customers grow more rate-sensitive. We focus on relationship-based banking – building trust, deepening engagement and becoming a customer’s primary financial institution. What is the

PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS

JOE GONSALVES | 39

THE PROP

Vice president of retail network, Centreville BankAttracting and retaining core deposits as customers grow more rate-sensitive. We focus on relationship-based banking – building trust, deepening engagement and becoming a customer’s primary financial institution.Surround yourself with good people – people who are honest with you and look out for your best interests.Continuing to learn, grow and take on new challenges – developing as a leader, expanding my impact and creating value for our customers and the bank.Camp counselor at the YMCA.Banking let me connect with people and contribute meaningfully in a dynamic environment. Over time it aligned with my strengths and values, which is why I’ve kept growing here.My wife, Maria, and daughter, Cecilia. Family is what matters most to me.