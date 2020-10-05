Johnson & Wales University moving all nonculinary lab classes online due to COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University announced Monday that, except for its culinary, pastry and baking lab classes, all classes on its Providence campus will be held fully online for at least one week, as the university’s COVID-19 case count has risen.

Thirty-eight cases have now been identified at the university, seven more than what was reported by the university Oct. 1.

The majority of classes at JWU were already being offered online since the beginning of the fall semester due to the ongoing pandemic. JWU spokesperson Ryan Crowley told Providence Business News Monday that all classes with an in-person component, except for the noted labs, would switch to online this week.

In order to further mitigate the outbreak, JWU, at the request of the R.I. Department of Health, will test all students starting Oct. 7, the university said. All students must remain at home, either on campus or off, until the baseline testing is complete.

- Advertisement -

In a statement late Sunday, JWU Providence campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa said the measures the university is taking to help protect both the campus community and surrounding neighborhoods.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.