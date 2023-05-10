JPS Construction and Design names Dominic Skrajewski Project Manager at the firm

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Dominic Skrajewski has been named Project Manager at the firm. Dominic received his Master’s degree in Architecture from Roger Williams University and he provides vast expertise from years of working in the architecture and construction industries.

Working as a Designer and a Project Manager, Dominic has experience taking projects from schematic design through construction administration. Dominic always strives to provide clients with their dream project and his positive attitude makes him an invaluable asset to the firm.