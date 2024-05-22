JPS Construction and Design names Jon Filiatreault Assistant Project Manager and Shop Manager at the firm.

JPS Construction and Design is pleased to announce that Jon Filiatreault has been named Assistant Project Manager and Shop Manager at the firm. Jon Filiatreault joined JPS in 2020 as a Lead Carpenter, proudly bringing over 25 years of experience in the field. Jon started with framing and through the years, he worked up to more pronounced skills in high-end finish carpentry and cabinet making. Jon enjoys working in the field and sharing his knowledge of carpentry with others in the company. His keen eye for design details and hands-on experience makes him an integral member of the JPS team. In 2024, Jon was promoted to Assistant Project Manager / Shop Manager, where he continues to help JPS produce finely crafted cabinet work and complete high quality homes for our clients.