Kelley named SVP and chief marketing officer at Bristol County Savings Bank

TAUNTON – Kati Kelley was recently appointed to the position of senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Bristol County Savings Bank, the bank announced.

Kelley has 26 years of experience in building and leading marketing strategies that drive growth, including brand stewardship, digital transformation, customer engagement and performance marketing, according to a news release.

Throughout her banking career, Kelley has developed successful omni-channel marketing campaigns and led teams through transformative change, the bank said.

Prior to joining Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank, Kelley served as vice president of brand marketing for HarborOne Bank and vice president of marketing at The Community Bank, which is now part of Eastern Bank, both located in Brockton, Mass.

Kelley holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of New Hampshire. She also earned a certificate in strategic marketing management from Harvard Business School Executive Education and graduated from the Massachusetts Bankers Association New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College.

Kelley resides in North Easton, Mass., where she is active in the community and has served on multiple committees for Old County YMCA and the United Way of Greater Plymouth County.