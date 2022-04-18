Kent Hospital names Gopalakrishnan new president and chief operating officer

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital’s former chief medical officer is now its new president and chief operating officer.

Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, an internal medicine specialist, was named to the positions in mid-April.

He succeeds Robert J. Haffey, who spent about four years leading Kent until resigning to become president and CEO of Signature Healthcare, according to Care New England Health System, the network that owns Kent.

Gopalakrishnan, who served as Kent’s chief medical officer and medical director for Integra Community Care Network since late 2018, oversaw Kent’s field hospital during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

He “has championed a commitment to the development of a collaborative multidisciplinary framework across the Kent service lines that prove foundational to excellent patient care,” according to a news release from Kent. “Improvements in Kent’s quality … reflect an independent, data-driven validation of Kent’s commitment to ensuring evidence-based structures, processes, and practices dedicated to the achievement of excellent patient outcomes.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.