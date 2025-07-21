Kent Hospital president leaving to lead Greater Baltimore Medical Center

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System recently announced that Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan is stepping down as president and chief operating officer of Kent County Memorial Hospital to lead Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Maryland.

Gopalakrishnan will remain with Kent through mid-September to help with the leadership transition.

“While we are saddened to see Dr. Gopalakrishnan depart, we are incredibly proud of this well-earned next step in his career,” said Dr. Michael Wagner, CEO and president of Care New England. “Over the past three years, his leadership has propelled Kent Hospital to new heights in clinical excellence, operational performance and patient-centered care.”

Gopalakrishnan joined Kent in 2009 as director of the inpatient medical group and was then appointed as chief medical officer in 2018. In 2022, he was named president and chief operating officer of the hospital.

“Serving the patients, staff and community at Kent Hospital has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Gopalakrishnan said. “I’m grateful for the talented and dedicated team I’ve had the honor to work alongside, and I leave confident that Kent’s best days lie ahead.”

The health system said it will share updates about the hospital’s interim leadership and a national search process for a permanent replacement in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to a smooth transition and continuity of all clinical services and hospital operations,” Wagner said. “Kent Hospital has a talented and dedicated leadership team who I am confident will continue to advance our commitment to caring for the Greater Warwick community in the weeks ahead.”

