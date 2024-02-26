Kimble-Huntley: ‘All That’ tourism campaign counting on residents’ help

PROVIDENCE – Boosting tourism by selling Rhode Island as having and being “All That” will need residents and local tourism leaders backing up recently released 15-second screen flashes of local attractions, according to R.I. Commerce Corp. Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley.
The state’s latest push to roll out the welcome mat to visitors
was unveiled Feb. 21, with multiple commercial spots showcasing Rhode Island’s landmarks, signature coastline and culinary delights. The initiative, which Commerce R.I. has labeled "a new dawn of tourism," has thus far cost $482,624 to produce the videos. It will be additionally funded by hotel tax revenue and include more promotions beyond the state’s borders.
But Kimble-Huntley told Providence Business News in a Q&A interview the state’s residents are equally important in better promoting what Rhode Island has to offer.
"Being seen as a [welcoming] destination ... takes all of us in Rhode Island to be part of that experience," she said.
- What’s the value of an overarching statewide tourism message and slogan? Can it be quantified in dollars and cents, say over the course of a calendar year?
The value of an overarching statewide tourism message helps with advertising recall and making Rhode Island top of mind in a traveler’s consideration set. It’s important to help position the state as a unique, fun, historical destination to visitors. There are several integrated marketing metrics that we use to assist in quantifying ad dollars, including but not limited to website engagement, impressions, number of hotel rooms booked, airplane load factors (occupancy percentages) by market, market research survey results and the annual tourism impact study.
- You have identified a series of short videos to help kick off the campaign. Besides the nationally syndicated Jennifer Hudson show, where else will these videos be airing?
Those are the first round of videos deployed as part of our marketing campaign launch. The campaign in its entirety, including billboards, digital and streaming ads and the video spots, will appear in 20 air service markets throughout the country to promote ease of travel to Rhode Island, billboards from Massachusetts to Baltimore, [television] spots on broadcast sporting events and social media.
[caption id="attachment_460444" align="alignright" width="383"]
A PROMOTIONAL VIDEO produced by R.I. Commerce Corp. as part of its "All That" tourism campaign showcases The Towers in Narragansett. / COURTESY R.I. COMMERCE CORP.[/caption]
- Beyond the videos, will we see signs, bumper stickers and other visual symbols of the “All That” slogan, to help it resonate locally?
Rhode Islanders can use #AllThat RI to show what they love most about the state. We do have bumper stickers for our partners to proudly display on their cars and help instill pride in Rhode Island. Being seen as a [welcoming] destination is critical for visitors and it takes all of us in Rhode Island to be part of that experience, showing our hospitality and pride in our home state. We will also run several social media promotions for locals.
- The videos cost about $500,000 to produce. Is there more to the campaign coming and if so, what is the budget for that?
The campaign-focused photo shoot provided much-needed creative assets to use in our advertising. We covered the state over multiple seasons and heading into the fall and winter, will deploy another round of seasonal videos and campaign elements to showcase our year-round beauty and show all the experiences Rhode Island has to enjoy. We do not currently have pricing for the next round of campaigns.
- The campaign announcement suggested this is the beginning of “a new dawn of tourism.” Can you explain that, given that we’ve only seen a half dozen short videos unveiled?
The “All That” tourism marketing campaign is the beginning of something great and a new means of driving tourism to the state. By saying a new dawn of tourism, this means we’re in the launch phase and through the campaign we’re looking ahead and are excited to welcome every type of traveler out there, as we have “All That.” The videos deployed were just the inception of the campaign. As mentioned, the “All That” campaign in its entirety includes billboards, digital and streaming ads as well as the video spots.
- You also noted that the new campaign should be a movement that can unite Rhode Islanders in their pride for the state. How can this slogan – and everyone remembers and recognizes the wildly successful “I Love NY” effort – and a series of videos designed to play in other markets have such a unifying effect?
Residents are important brand ambassadors, and we want to exude a confidence and pride in our home state so that others experience that in their travels here. Our hospitality industry, partners and local businesses work hard to showcase that every day with the quality of experiences they provide for our state. The commercials will not only be played in other markets, but also will be in rotation in Rhode Island, as well to remind locals of our state’s wonderful offerings. We all have our favorite things we love about our state. Sharing that pride online and in person with friends, family, colleagues and acquaintances will help others to see it from an authentic place and encourage them to visit and experience for themselves and their families.
