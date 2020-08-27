Lapham and Trayne buildings begin leasing

PROVIDENCE – The Lapham and Trayne buildings have started leasing units for an occupancy of Sept. 1, according to Cornish Associates LP.

The newly renovated buildings, along with the Wit Building, will become part of the Westminster Lofts.

Cornish Associates also announced this week that the Nightingale Building will open this month. Its units started leasing last month.

The Lapham Building, which wraps around the Tilden-Thurber Building on Westminster Street, and the adjoining Trayne Building include multiple configurations of one- and two-bedroom units, some with views of the Industrial Trust Building, better known as the “Superman Building.”

Visit westminsterlofts.com for additional information.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.