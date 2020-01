Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The promise of an extended runway at Warwick’s T.F. Green Airport and a 2018 boost in international flights have given way to declining passenger traffic and hope a name change might spur a reversal. The airport has seen dips in passenger traffic before but the 8% decline through November of last year, compared with 2018,…