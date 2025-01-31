Leaders needed to help revive ‘Superman’

Give Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley credit for trying to do something to jump-start the again-stalled redevelopment of the long-vacant Industrial Trust Co. Building. The mayor is asking for changes to a state tax credit program that could give the owner, High Rock Westminster LLC, an additional $4 million in tax incentives. The state has

Give Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley credit for trying to do something to jump-start the again-stalled redevelopment of the long-vacant Industrial Trust Co. Building. The mayor is asking for changes to a state tax credit program that could give the owner, High Rock Westminster LLC, an additional $4 million in tax incentives. The state has already approved about $26 million in incentives to redevelop the 1928 “Superman” building into nearly 300 apartments, office, retail and community space. But more than a year after interior demolition and asbestos removal began, High Rock has again gone radio silent, after estimating in December in project filings with the city that costs had climbed to $270 million. Mayor Smiley has spoken to state leaders but hasn’t been able to find a state lawmaker willing to sponsor the legislative proposal yet. State leaders need to join Smiley or show some leadership of their own with a viable alternative to another wasted year in the ongoing saga to revive the iconic downtown property.