Leapfrog: 4 of 9 R.I. acute care hospitals earn an ‘A’ for safety

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that assigns hospital safety ratings, has given an “A” grade to four out of nine acute care hospitals in Rhode Island, while another four received a “C” grade or lower and one received a “B” grade.

No Rhode Island hospitals received an “F” grade.

The nonprofit awarded “A” grades to The Miriam, Newport and Rhode Island hospitals, all of which are owned by Brown University Health, and Westerly Hospital, which is owned by Yale-New Haven Health.

Among the “C” designees was South County Hospital, which the Save South County Hospital organization noted as the facility’s lowest rating in three years. Leapfrog also assigned a “C” grade to Kent County Memorial Hospital and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, and a “D” grade to Roger Williams Medical Center.

Landmark Medical Center, owned by Prime Healthcare, received a “B” grade. The Prime Healthcare Foundation is currently making a bid to purchase Roger Williams Medical Center and Fatima Hospital, which are at risk of closing by the end of the year if the state does not secure a new owner.

Brown Health-owned Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River also received an “A” grade.

The Leapfrog Group bases its grading on 30 metrics centered around patient safety and transparency and updates these scores twice a year.

