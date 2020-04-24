Legislators announce formation of COVID-19 Emergency Spending Task Force

PROVIDENCE – Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello announced April 21 the formation of a Joint Legislative COVID-19 Emergency Spending Task Force.

Expected to begin meeting April 30, the task force will examine the Raimondo administration’s commitment of more than $100 million in emergency spending, including a review of the process and contracts involved in establishing field hospitals and purchasing medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment, according to a news release.

In a statement, Ruggerio praised Gov. Gina M. Raimondo for how she’s handled the coronavirus pandemic but said the General Assembly should handle oversight of the federal relief money.

“This approach … fulfills a crucial check-and-balance role of the Assembly while ensuring that the governor has the flexibility she needs to swiftly direct relief funds where they are needed,” he said.

Mattiello, in a statement, said, “We have a responsibility to ensure that even in a crisis, proper light is shed on the expenditure of public funds.”