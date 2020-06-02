By Mary MacDonald -

PROVIDENCE — Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System announced Tuesday they will have ongoing discussions about ways to collaborate, an indication of a strengthened relationship brought about by working together through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executives for both health care systems jointly announced an exploration process to “understand the pros and cons of what a formal continuation of this collaboration could look like in the future.”

Drs. Timothy J. Babineau and James E. Fanale did not dive into specifics, in the brief statement, and made no promises. “This process will take months to develop, and for some time it will remain premature to speculate on the outcome of these discussions,” wrote Babineau, president and CEO of Lifespan, and Fanale, president and CEO of Care New England.

The two entities that are among the largest private employers in Rhode Island.

For years, Lifespan and Care New England have talked about a formal merger to share costs and revenue, and optimize health care delivery for Rhode Island. The most recent talks dissolved late last year, after initial encouragement from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

