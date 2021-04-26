Lifespan and Care New England submit merger application for state review

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System announced Monday they have submitted plans to merge into a single health care entity to the appropriate state authorities.

The application under the state Hospital Conversion Act was made to the R.I. Department of Health and the state Office of the Attorney General. Each will conduct separate reviews.

In addition, the two health care systems announced they had already submitted the filing with the Federal Trade Commission. That application was made April 14.

The state and federal regulatory review processes are expected to take several months.

The merger between two of Rhode Island’s largest private employers will also get significant public review. Public hearings will become a part of the state’s review process.

The two entities announced in February they had signed a definitive agreement to merge into an integrated health system. It will be fed by $125 million from Brown University, over five years. The university has two entities – the School of Public Health and the Warren Alpert Medical School – that will play a significant role in the merged entity.

In statements, the hospital systems’ executive leaders said the merger will be a catalyst for health care improvements and research in Rhode Island.

“It will provide greater access for patients, enhance population health and will address the social determinants of health,” said Lifespan CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau.

Also on Monday, the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation announced it would embark on its own effort to gather and share community concerns about the merger, aimed at informing decision-makers.

“Our goal is to gather feedback and ideas from Rhode Islanders, including those who may not otherwise have a voice in this process,” said Neil D. Steinberg, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation.

