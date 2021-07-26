Lifespan Cancer Institute names director of breast oncology

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – A national breast cancer expert has been appointed director of breast oncology at the Lifespan Cancer Institute. Dr. Stephanie Graff is the former director of the breast program for HCA Healthcare Midwest in Kansas City, Kan., as well as the national breast lead and associate director of breast cancer research for the Sarah…