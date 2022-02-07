Lifespan names vice president of community health and equity

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp.’s former director of the Lifespan Community Health Institute has been promoted to the health network’s vice president of community health and equity.

Carrie Bridges Feliz “will lead Lifespan’s efforts to improve health access for underserved populations and to mitigate social determinants of health,” according to a Lifespan news release.

“Lifespan is committed to advancing equity by creating the conditions that promote health where people live, learn, work and play,” Bridges Feliz said. “I am proud to work for an organization that values and invests in community health and well-being.”

Bridges Feliz joined the health network in 2015 as director of its Community Health Institute. She helped establish a range of new programs and oversaw the growth of the Connect for Health initiative, which screens more than 3,000 kids and adults from low-income families for health-related social needs. The program also helps patients access health care.

“Lifespan’s community health programs have grown in size and prominence over the time Carrie has been at the helm and she is highly regarded throughout the community for her work,” said Lifespan CEO and President Dr. Timothy J. Babineau. “Carrie’s leadership has had a profound and lasting effect on the communities Lifespan serves.”

