Lifespan raises pay for high-demand positions

PROVIDENCE – In response to a shortage of qualified candidates, Lifespan Corp., the state’s largest health care system and employer, has raised wages for people working in certain high-demand positions.

Effective Oct. 24, nursing and medical assistants, behavioral health specialists and residential care counselors received a 3% pay increase or saw their pay boosted to $20 per hour. Employees received whichever raise was greater based on their former salary.

At Rhode Island Hospital, members of Teamsters Local 251 who work in the positions selected for raises received the increase on Nov. 7.

“As we all know, health care workers have been true heroes during this pandemic. They are deserving not only of our gratitude and appreciation but also pay that appropriately recognizes their hard work and sacrifice,” said Lisa Abbott, Lifespan’s senior vice president of human resources and community affairs. “With the pandemic continuing to challenge our staffing capacity and a nationwide shortage of health care workers making recruitment highly difficult, these competitive enhancements to what we offer employees will ensure Lifespan remains a desirable and rewarding place to work.”

- Advertisement -

Lifespan employees also have the chance to pocket $1,000 for referring nursing or medical assistant candidates who get hired by the system. Another incentive, which has been extended until Dec. 31, offers employees $7,500 for referring a full-time registered nurse, and $3,500 for referring a registered nurse who works part time or per diem.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.