Lifespan tightens visitor policy as COVID-19 cases increase

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island’s largest health care organization announced Tuesday it is amending its visitor policy at hospitals and ambulatory care centers in response to an increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Lifespan Corp. is now limiting the number of visitors per patient, and the number of family members or escorts during an emergency intake.

Patients in most settings will be allowed a single visitor at a time, up to a limit of two throughout the duration of their stay.

Some visitor policies remain unchanged, including exceptions for end-of-life care patients, and two visitors for pediatric patients. Masks are still required.

Lifespan said it “understands this is difficult for patients and their loved ones, but such measures are necessary to help protect their health and safety as well as that of our health care workers and the general public during the ongoing pandemic.”

Lifespan operates Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s, Miriam, Bradley, and Newport hospitals.