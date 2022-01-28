List: Audiovisual Production Companies

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Total number of local employees: 269 Ranked by newest companies: 1. PMC Media Group | Year founded: 2012 2 (tie). Animus Studios | Year founded: 2011 2 (tie). Lumin0us Creative Agency | Year founded: 2011 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write…