Little Compton home sells for $2.2M in highest sale of the year

LITTLE COMPTON – A Little Compton home built in 1997 sold for $2.2 million, making it the highest sale in the town this year, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Tuesday.

The two-story, single-family home, located at 28 Meadow Lane, includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom, according to property records. It features “high end craftsmanship and finishes throughout, including custom oversized windows, a large living room with artisan fieldstone fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with soapstone counters,” said Mott & Chace.

“This very special home in a very special location is one of the most beautiful properties I’ve had the pleasure of representing in Little Compton,” said Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace, who represented the sellers and facilitated the transaction for the buyers.

The home and the 1.38-acre lot it was built on were most recently valued at $1.4 million in 2022. Mott & Chace said this is the highest priced sale in Little Compton this year, according to data from the multiple listing service.

According to property records, the home was sold by Alan L. Stewart and Susan L. Hooker. The home was purchased by Carolyn McCoy.

