Little Compton home sells for $4.5M

LITTLE COMPTON – A 4.7-acre property with ocean views has sold for $4.5 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said on Monday.

The home at 5 Ohio Road was part of the estate of the late John C. Whitehead, former chairman of Goldman Sachs.

The property is surrounded by 20 acres of conservation land located on the south western tip of Sakonnet Point.

The property was last assessed at $3.6 million.

The sale was the second highest in Little Compton this year, according to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

The 2,474-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and features a sauna and outdoor pool.

Mott & Chace represented the seller and Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyer.